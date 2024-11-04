Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.2% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,470,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $366.91 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

