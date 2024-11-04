Invesco Solar ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average daily volume of 9,479 call options.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,091. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.