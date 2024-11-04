Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

