Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2024 – Adtalem Global Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2024 – Adtalem Global Education had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Adtalem Global Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Adtalem Global Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2024 – Adtalem Global Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2024 – Adtalem Global Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Adtalem Global Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 97,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

