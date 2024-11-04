Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) recently:

10/28/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSHD stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $107.08. 70,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,651. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $111.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,923.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,726 shares of company stock worth $10,712,638. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

