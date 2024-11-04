iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 44,924 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

