iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 760.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 191,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.84 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

