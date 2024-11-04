iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.