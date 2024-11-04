iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $73.96. 9,076,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

