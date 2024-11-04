iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $73.96. 9,076,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

