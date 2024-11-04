iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $574.50. 720,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,048. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $588.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average is $550.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.