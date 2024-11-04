iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of World Equity Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.60. 345,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.