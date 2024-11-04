iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.