iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 513764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

