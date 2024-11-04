iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM stock opened at $218.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.79 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

