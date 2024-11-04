iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 228983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,467,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

