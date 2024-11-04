iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 228983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
