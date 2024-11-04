iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $153.65 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

