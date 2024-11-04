iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.31 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 653491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $946.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

