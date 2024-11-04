Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $111.81 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,255,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Itron by 113.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.