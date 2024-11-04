Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.5 %
CCEP stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $82.32.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
