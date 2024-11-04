Janney Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.43. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.