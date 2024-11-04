Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,337 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,571 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $114,436,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

