Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,649 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 240.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 138,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $4,649,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.9 %

Air Lease stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

