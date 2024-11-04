Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,645 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $209.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

