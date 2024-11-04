Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $36.74 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.42% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $36,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

