Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,867 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.96% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $41,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

