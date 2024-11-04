Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,995 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.04% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

