Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,731 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.99 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

