Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.7% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $379.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

