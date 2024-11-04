Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,969,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 132,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

