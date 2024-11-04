Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.88 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.