Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.