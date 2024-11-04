KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8 billion-$38.8 billion.

KDDI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 155,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. KDDI has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research upgraded KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

