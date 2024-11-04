KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.76 on Thursday. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $192.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,902,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 269,354 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,662.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 171,597 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

