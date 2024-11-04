KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,787 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $165.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

