KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,381 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $296,178,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.91 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.