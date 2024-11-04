KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $385.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $274.59 and a one year high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

