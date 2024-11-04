KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $86.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

