KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 6,735 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

