KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 73,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,538,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Intel by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

