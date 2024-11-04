KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

