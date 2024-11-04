KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after buying an additional 241,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

