Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $174.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.14 and a 1 year high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

