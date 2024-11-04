Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

