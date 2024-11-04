Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 125,744 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,744 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.