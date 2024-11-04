Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 261 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $55,543,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $75.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.