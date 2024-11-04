Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

KTB stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

