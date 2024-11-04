Lansing Street Advisors Buys 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $567.56 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.45. The company has a market cap of $524.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

