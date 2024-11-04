Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 858 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $316.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

