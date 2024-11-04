Lansing Street Advisors Grows Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IETC stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.