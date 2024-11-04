Lansing Street Advisors Has $6.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2276 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.